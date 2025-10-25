VJ Edgecombe receives a warm welcome in Philly, fans remain optimistic after comeback win over Charlotte

With the Sixers down by eight with less than five minutes remaining, fans started their long walk back to the parking lots.

But for those who remained, they witnessed the Sixers battle back to make it a 1-point game with less than 2 minutes to play.

Sixers rookie V.J. Edgecombe sparked the comeback with a crucial bucket with two and a half minutes remaining to cut the lead to one, causing fans to erupt.

With under 20 seconds remaining, Tyrese Maxey found Quentin Grimes. Grimes hit a three that found the Sixers taking a 122-119 lead with just 14 seconds left. After a timeout, Edgecombe walked onto the court and waved for the crowd to get loud.

They did just that as they watched the Sixers improve to 2-0 on the season, the first time Philly opened with consecutive wins since the 2020-21 season.

“I’m optimistic about this season,” said 68-year-old South Philly native John Ruggiano. “I think this season is going to be a turnaround for us.”

The team is already off to a better start than last year, where they opened with two straight losses and dropped 12 of their first 14 games before finishing with one of the league’s worst records. Following the win, fans are hopeful entering this season. Some are even already thinking about playoffs.

“For this upcoming season, I want the whole thing,” said 40-year-old Philly-area native Bob Balmores. “I want a championship. That’s all I’m looking for. But if not, at least a playoff appearance from them. And then maybe next year, expect a championship. We got a new squad, new players. Let’s see if they can gel and Nick Nurse can bring them all together.”

Edgecombe’s warm welcome

With less than 9 minutes on the clock in the first quarter, Edgecombe drained a corner three for his first points of the night in front of the hometown crowd inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. The rookie’s bucket was followed by a massive cheer as fans rose to their feet.

After his stellar 34-point debut performance against the Boston Celtics, the 6-foot-5,195 pound guard has easily become a favorite among Sixers fans — sparking excitement for a team that came into the year with low expectations.

Ahead of the game, fans were looking forward to seeing the Baylor product on home court, including 22-year-old Sixers fan Aidan Escuta.

“I watched Wednesday’s game against the Celtics and was really happy with what I saw,” Escuta said. “I really like V.J. [Edgecombe] and I’m excited to see him play tonight. I think it’s going to be a great season. I love [Edgecombe’s tenacity. I think he’s a very committed player and he’s very athletic. I like the way he plays basketball.”

That anticipation leading up to Edgecombe’s home debut was felt throughout the arena during the team’s opening introductions. After a hype video to welcome fans to the regular season, the announcer introduced Edgecombe to his new home.

At 6’5” from Baylor, Number 77 V.J. Edgecombe.

Although Edgecombe didn’t find the same quick productivity in the first quarter as he did in his debut, which saw the No. 3 pick finish with 14 points in the first quarter, on Saturday, he finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

Embiid’s promising performance

After a questionable season debut performance from Joel Embiid, the former league MVP quickly got things started for the Sixers. The former NBA Most Valuable Player recipient opened the night with a three ball, his first of three.

From that moment, the crowd was locked in.

Embiid followed up with 20 points, four assists, and two steals during his 20 minutes on the court due to player restrictions as he works his way back from a knee injury that made him miss most of the 2024-25 season.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee said the team prepared to compete against the seven-time All Star.

“He’s a force,” Charles Lee said. “Obviously, that’s how he won MVP of the league and he does it in a lot of different ways, but I think we have some really good individual defenders who are willing to embrace that challenge.”

The Sixers next challenge will be against the Orlando Magic at home on Monday.

