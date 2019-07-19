The 76ers signed Christ Koumadje to an Exhibit 10 contract on Friday.
The 7-foot-4, 270-pounder is a likely candidate to play for the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, according to a source. That’s because an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Koumadje will receive a training camp invite. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.
Koumadje, who played high school basketball with Ben Simmons at Montverde Academy, went undrafted out of Florida State last month. He played on the Sixers’ NBA Summer League earlier this month in Las Vegas. The native of Chad averaged 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds and 13.8 minutes per game.
He averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks this past season at Florida State.