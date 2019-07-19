The 7-foot-4, 270-pounder is a likely candidate to play for the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, according to a source. That’s because an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Koumadje will receive a training camp invite. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.