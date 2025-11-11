Sixers unveil City Edition jerseys with a more muted approach

The 76ers have made quite a splash on and off the court this season, with their young stars steering the team to an unexpected 6-4 start and the return of their black retro jerseys ensuring that they look good doing it.

Because of that, the Sixers’ City Edition jersey, which was released Tuesday, feels more like a bonus than a big announcement. This makes sense for a Sixers team in the middle of a promotion honoring their 2001 NBA Finals team.

The City Edition jerseys have more of a classic look than years past. The previous Spectrum jerseys were retro and featured loud colors. This year’s jersey is more muted, with the team opting for “Philadelphia” across the chest in cursive, italic lettering.

The team’s classic blue, white and red colorway paints the piping around the jersey, which also highlights an orange stripe down the right side.

The Sixers will wear the new threads in home games on Nov. 30 against the Atlanta Hawks, Dec. 2 against the Washington Wizards, and March 15 against the Portland Trail Blazers.