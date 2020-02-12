Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This was a tough one, because Ben Simmons had his second consecutive triple-double and Tobias Harris recorded a double-double. But the Sixers would have had a tough time winning without Josh Richardson’s fourth quarter. Seventeen of the shooting guard’s 21 points came in the fourth. That’s when he made 6 of 9 shots and all three of his three-pointers. He also finished the matchup with a game-best plus-24 and two blocks.
Worst performance: This goes to Furkan Korkmaz after he recorded the best performance in the previous two games. On this night, he missed all five of his shots en route to being held scoreless for the third time this season. The third-year veteran started in place of Al Horford, who was demoted. Korkmaz had scored 31 and 34 points in his last two games.
Best defensive performance: Richardson also gets this one, for his stellar effort against Paul George. The Clippers standout had just 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting. George scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting while guarded by Richardson.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made 8 of 29 shots, 29.6%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Simmons’ getting a triple-double for the second consecutive game. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Best of the best: This has to go to the Sixers fans’ interaction with Embiid during the game. As expected, they booed him during pregame introductions. However, the crowd showed the center love once he started producing, and he welcomed it. The exchanges were good to see.