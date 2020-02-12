Best performance: This was a tough one, because Ben Simmons had his second consecutive triple-double and Tobias Harris recorded a double-double. But the Sixers would have had a tough time winning without Josh Richardson’s fourth quarter. Seventeen of the shooting guard’s 21 points came in the fourth. That’s when he made 6 of 9 shots and all three of his three-pointers. He also finished the matchup with a game-best plus-24 and two blocks.