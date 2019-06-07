The 76ers will hire Ime Udoka to replace Monty Williams as their lead assistant coach, sources have confirmed.
Udoka, who accepted the job Thursday, will come to Philadelphia after spending seven seasons as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under coach Gregg Popovich. Sixers coach Brett Brown has ties to the Spurs. He was a longtime assistant coach there before the Sixers hired him on Aug. 12, 2013.
Williams left the Sixers to coach the Phoenix Suns last month. He also has ties with the Spurs, having played and coached for them, also working in their front office.