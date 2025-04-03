Sixers sign center Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, replacing Marcus Bagley

The 76ers signed Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract on Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 center replaced Marcus Bagley, whose 10-day contract expired with the team on Wednesday. Castleton comes to the Sixers after appearing in 20 games this season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. The second-year veteran averaged 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 15.3 minutes while shooting 43.3% from the field.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to address his left knee injury

One of his starts came in the Raptors’ 118-105 victory over the Sixers on March 12. That night, Castleton finished with seven points and produced career highs of 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The 24-year-old was originally signed as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2023. He has averages of 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 36 career games with the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Raptors.

Castleton also averaged 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in 19 NBA G League games this season for the Raptors 905, the Osceola Magic, and Memphis Hustle.

Before the NBA, Castleton played two seasons at Michigan before transferring to Florida. As a fifth-year senior with the Gators, he was an All-SEC first-team and all-defensive selection.