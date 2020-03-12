Due to concerns about the potential spreading of the coronavirus, the Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that Thursday’s home game in San Francisco against the Brooklyn Nets would be played without fans. That left others from the Sixers and Detroit Pistons pondering the situation for their own team.
The Warriors made this announcement on their website:
“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans.”
The Warriors also announced that all events at Chase Center through March 21 would be canceled or postponed.
After Thursday, the Warriors have a five-game road trip and aren’t scheduled to return to the Chase Center until March 25 against Atlanta.
While there will be no fans in attendance, the Warriors confirmed in an email to the Inquirer that the media are welcome.
“Yes, media will be allowed...come on out,” wrote Raymond Ridder, the Warriors vice president, communications.
Before the Sixers game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center, coach Brett Brown talked about the Warriors playing in an empty arena.
“I think it is something you all are going to learn from,” Brown said. “... I do think as you watch other teams go through it, you will think about different things as you see it."
Sixers forward Glenn Robinson III played for Golden State before being dealt to the Sixers along with Alec Burks at the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
“When I heard about it, I kind of think that is may be a spiraling effect, one team does it you know that is how the league works,” Robinson said. “We will see what happens but I thought it is pretty interesting.”
Detroit coach Dwane Casey talked about how unprecedented this situation is.
“This is the first time I’ve ever been in a situation where health is at risk,” Casey said. “And it’s very serious. And I know the league is taking very serious and trying to take steps to get work done effectively for the people."
The Sixers had a sizable crowd, but there more empty seats than usual. Curtis Mack, 25 of Middletown, Del., says has been going to Sixers games since he was 6. He owns a single season ticket and says he never thought about missing Wednesday’s game.
“I’m one of the biggest fans you could ever think of,” he said. “I don’t care about no virus, no disease, I will not miss a game.”
Robinson understands playing in an empty arena and he says it will take some adjustment.
“We depend on fans, we count on our fans and obviously we got some great fans here who are pretty riled up for the game,” Robinson said. “So if it happens, it would be crazy without them.”