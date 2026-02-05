Sixers convert Dominick Barlow’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal

The 76ers signed Dominick Barlow to a standard NBA contract.

The 6-foot-9 power forward, who started 33 games, is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals this season.

Not afraid of the moment, Barlow finished with a career-high 26 points to go with 16 rebounds — including a career-high 10 on the offensive boards — in Tuesday’s 128-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

He became the first Sixer with at least 25 points and 10 offensive rebounds since Hall of Famer Charles Barkley did so in November 1990.

Barlow’s previous two-way deals with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks also were converted to standard deals. Barlow averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 96 games over three seasons with the Hawks and Spurs before joining the Sixers.

Barlow, who has family in Philadelphia, was one of the top high school players in New Jersey.

He had his freshman year of high school at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, N.J. cut short due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. The native of Hackensack, N.J., transferred to Dumont High School as a sophomore.

As a senior, he was named the North Jersey boys’ basketball player of the year while averaging 27.6 points, 17.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 blocks in eight games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 school year.

Barlow opted to sign with Atlanta-based Overtime Elite, forgoing his college career. After going undrafted a year later, he signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on July 10, 2022, and his contract converted to a standard deal on March 2, 2024.

He then signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on July 30, 2024, and it was converted on March 4, 2025.