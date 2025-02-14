Sixers convert Jared Butler’s contract to standard NBA deal after stellar start in Philly

The 76ers are converting Jared Butler’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.

Butler is averaging 10 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over three games after being acquired in a trade from the Washington Wizards on Feb. 6. The Sixers received the reserve point guard and four second-round picks in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder.

On Wednesday, he finished with eight points, nine assists, and two blocks while starting in place of the sidelined Tyrese Maxey in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I just want to win,” Butler said of being a Sixer. “I just want to express my talent and obviously, if Philly gives me a chance to do that, I’ll be grateful to do that, that’s about it. Express my talent and win.”

Butler averaged 6.9 points and 2.6 assists in 11.3 minutes in 32 games off the bench this season for the Wizards. The 6-foot-3 guard is a Louisiana native who helped lead Baylor to the 2021 NCAA championship and was named Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the 40th pick in the 2021 NBA draft and traded him to the Utah Jazz a week later.

In four combined seasons with the Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Wizards, and Sixers, he is averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 assists in 11.5 minutes in 123 games.

The Sixers traded for Butler a month after he torched them for 26 points and a game-high seven assists in 20 minutes off the bench for the Wizards.

“Obviously, basketball is a production-based business,” Butler said. “I guess they liked what they saw and it went from there.”

The Sixers were intrigued by Butler during the 2021 NBA draft. They have been impressed by his high basketball IQ and competitive spirit. They believe he can make the game easier for teammates.

“I think those are spot on who I am,” Butler said. “I like Philly, because it’s grimy hustle and bustle. I feel like that’s at the core of who I am.”

Butler was inactive against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 7, the day after the trade. However, He scored seven points, two rebounds, and one assist against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. In his first home game, he scored 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

“I like the Philly fans a lot,” he said following Tuesday’s game. “I remember playing with the Wizards against Philly and it’s great. I enjoy it being on my side now.”