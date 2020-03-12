After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, a 76ers official confirmed Thursday that the team is organizing for players and staff to receive COVID-19 testing.
The Sixers also advised their players, coaches and select support staff to begin a temporary self-quarantine.
The Sixers learned that the NBA season was being postponed shortly after Wednesday’s 124-106 win over the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. Detroit had played Utah on Saturday.
Late Thursday afternoon, the Sixers released this statement:
“The Philadelphia 76ers are supportive of the NBA’s decision to suspend the season. The health and well-being of our fans, players, staff members, partners and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with the NBA, public health, state and local officials in charting a path forward.
As we navigate the coming weeks, we recognize that our staff members are family and the heartbeat of the organization. As such, we are committed to assisting our arena associates through this period."
On Thursday, the Pistons released this statement about the situation.
“The Detroit Pistons are working closely with team doctors and public officials regarding COVID-19 and the news overnight that a Utah Jazz player had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA has suspended gameplay until further notice.”
The Jazz played the Pistons on Saturday (March 7) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. While there is no indication that the novel coronavirus was passed to any Pistons player or staff member, out of an abundance of caution medical staff has asked players, coaches, basketball staff and traveling parties to self-isolate until further notice under the direction of team medical staff.
As a further precaution, the organization has directed all employees to work from home for the rest of this week while we consult with medical advisers regarding potential risk and mitigation.
“The health and safety of our employees, players, partners and fans is our top priority. We are in close contact with our organization’s health care providers and medical experts, with government and public health officials, and with the NBA to ensure that the potential risk is well understood and all appropriate protective measures are taken.”