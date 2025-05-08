Daryl Morey reaffirms plan to keep Sixers’ Big Three intact: ‘We are committed to Paul, Maxey, and Embiid’

The Sixers’ season went about as badly as it possibly could have. All three of the Sixers’ core stars — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and new addition Paul George — suffered season-ending injuries, and so did promising rookie Jared McCain.

Despite the injury issues, Daryl Morey said Thursday on 97.5 the Fanatic that he’s committed to Embiid, Maxey, and George for 2025-26.

The Sixers don’t see this year’s struggles as a full rebuild, but Morey acknowledged that the team needs more youth, and he’s hopeful that starts with a top-5 pick.

“Last season was pretty clear, and I put this on me ... what I did not do well is make sure we had the youth and athleticism to make sure we get through the season,” Morey said. “That is something we will do next year.”

Despite the bad luck, Morey is committed to building a roster that can compete for a championship in 2025, and believes he is the right person to be at the helm.

“Our roster going into next season will be better than it was going into last season, where again, we had the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference,” Morey said. “First losing season I have ever had. More deep playoff runs than pretty much any executive. I have never been in the lottery... I am pretty good at the winning thing.”

The lingering question over the season is Joel Embiid’s knee injury, which sidelined him for most of the year. Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, his second surgery on the knee in 14 months.

“It looks optimistic,” Morey said. “He is with the doctor who worked with Kawhi. He is working hard, doing whatever he can to get back on the floor.”

Morey doesn’t regret letting Embiid play in the Olympics for Team USA, despite all that came after.

“We were very positive about his Olympic experience,” Morey said. “Doctors were very comfortable and actually thought it would be positive for him to participate in it, so we had no issues with that. It was a proud moment for him and the United States to win that gold.”