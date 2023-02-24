Sixers’ Dewayne Dedmon will miss second straight game with hip tightness

The 76ers’ Dewayne Dedmon will remain sidelined.

The reserve center will miss Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center with left hip tightness. This marks the second straight game Dedmon will miss with the ailment.

The Sixers signed him on Feb. 14, five days after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in the buyout market. The 7-foot, 245-pounder did not play in the Sixers’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 15.

Once he’s cleared to play, Dedmon is expected to bring a much-needed backup center presence for a team that, until recently, got exploited at the rim whenever All-Star center Joel Embiid is out of the game.

This marks Dedmon’s second stint with the Sixers. He signed two 10-day contracts with the team in January of 2014. Dedmon has averaged 3.4 points, 4.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes in 11 appearances.

Jaden Spring (NBA G League assignment), Mac McClung (G League two-way) and Louis King (G League two-way) are also listed as out for Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair), J.D. Davison (G League two-way) and Mfiondu Kabengele (G League two-way) will also miss the game.