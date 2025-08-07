How could Dominick Barlow fit with the Sixers? An Atlanta Hawks reporter weighs in on the mobile big man.

Other than Quentin Grimes’ lingering restricted free agency, the 76ers’ offseason has slowed down.

And because of their current roster construction — including the long-term, max contracts of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey — the Sixers’ moves this summer needed to be around the edges. They signed Trendon Watford to a veteran minimum contract and added Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow on two-way deals.

To gain insight on these newcomers, The Inquirer reached out to beat writers who covered the teams for which they last played.

Up next is the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Lauren Williams, who covered Barlow’s tenure with the Atlanta Hawks.

Q: How would you describe Barlow’s stint with the Hawks? What allowed him to parlay his two-way contract into a standard deal?

A: Barlow had a tough time cracking the rotation, especially on a two-way deal. The Hawks had a lot of depth ahead of him, including Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, and Larry Nance Jr. When all three went down with various injuries, the Hawks needed more depth in the frontcourt, which is why they converted Barlow from a two-way to a standard contract.

Q: Barlow was praised for his rebounding and activity around the rim as a late addition to the Sixers’ summer league team. What makes that area of his game effective in a legit NBA environment?

A: Barlow’s size [6-foot-8] and motor definitely allow him to have success around the rim. He’s fairly mobile, so he’ll get himself into position well.

Q: Barlow has had a unique road to the NBA and is still only 22 years old. What aspects of his game still most need developing in order for him to stick in the NBA?

A: I think his shooting didn’t quite fit with what the Hawks needed. He doesn’t have the quickest release, but he has solid touch around the rim. With the league prioritizing bigs that can shoot, he’ll need to keep developing that.

Q: Were you surprised that the Sixers were able to land Barlow on a two-way contract, or did you think he had done enough to earn a full deal with a team? Did the Hawks consider bringing him back?

A: It wasn’t super surprising he was picked up by the Sixers. The Hawks have really looked to add bigs that can shoot or have the foundation to develop a shot.

Q: What’s Barlow like in a locker-room setting, personality-wise and as a teammate?

A: He’s a great locker-room presence. Funny and easy to get along with.