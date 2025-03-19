10 players Sixers fans should watch during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

It is time to lock in for the NCAA Tournament’s three weeks of basketball madness.

And this year’s 68-team field is particularly intriguing for followers of the Sixers, who could land one of the top prospects available if they secure their top-6 protected pick. The Sixers entered Tuesday with the NBA’s fifth-worst record, which comes with a 64% chance of keeping their pick in the draft lottery. If it lands lower than sixth, it will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the 2020 Al Horford trade.

So, who should the Sixers be monitoring? Even casual fans likely already know about Duke’s Cooper Flagg, long pegged as the 2025 NBA draft’s No. 1 pick and potentially generational talent spearheading a team with legitimate national title hopes. Yet draft evaluators say this class boasts impressive depth, skill, and potential.

Here are 10 players worth watching during the tournament.

(Note: Rutgers’ Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who are both projected near the top of mock draft boards, are not part of this list because Rutgers failed to make the NCAA Tournament. They are part of the first team with two top-5 draft prospects from the same season to not make the tournament field.)

Cooper Flagg, Duke forward

First game: Friday vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s (2:50 p.m.)

Flagg might not be quite as hyped as 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama, whose NBA career is off to a masterful start. But it’s close.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg has put up incredible numbers for a national title frontrunner, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in one of the best freshman seasons ever. He boasts the blend of athleticism, basketball IQ, and skill to create for others and himself, make shots, and defend. And after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s ACC tournament, he appears to be ready for his only March Madness ride.

Interested in a short road trip for some amateur in-person scouting? Should the top-seeded Blue Devils advance out of the first weekend, they will play in the Newark Regional.

V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor guard

First game: Friday vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (12:15 p.m.)

Edgecombe is an electric athlete who can throw down dunks, generate steals (2.1 per game), and catch fire as a long-range shooter (34.5% on 4.6 attempts per game). Some mock drafts have already moved the 6-5, 180-pound Edgecombe ahead of Bailey — who was long considered the third-best prospect — because of those factors, plus his pass creation abilities (3.3 assists per game). Though the Sixers appear to be set for the future in the backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Edgecombe is the type of enticing prospect who would be difficult to pass up.

And if the Bears beat Mississippi State, that sets up a potential second-round matchup against Duke.

Tre Johnson, Texas guard

First game: Wednesday vs. Xavier (First Four, 9:10 p.m.)

Johnson is a straight-up bucket-getter, averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 39.2% on 6.8 three-point attempts per game. Primary critiques are that the 6-6, 190-pounder does not get to the rim as much as some evaluators would prefer, with four free-throw attempts per game entering the NCAA Tournament, and that he is shooting just 42.7% from the floor overall. Johnson is regarded as a high-floor prospect, which might fit a Sixers team theoretically still in winnow mode if they can get healthy and start fresh in 2025-26.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois guard

First game: Friday vs. No. 11 Texas/Xavier (9:45 p.m.)

The big-framed Jakucionis is crafty with the ball in his hands, controlling the pace with his passing (4.6 assists per game). But the 6-6, 200-pounder lacks NBA-level explosiveness, and his 3.6 turnovers per game are concerning. He also is in the midst of a shooting slump, going 13-for-40 in his last four games leading into the NCAA Tournament.

Should Texas get out of the First Four, the battle-of-the-guards matchup against Illinois is the top first-round watch for Sixers followers.

Kon Knueppel, Duke wing

First game: Friday vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s (2:50 p.m.)

The 6-6, 217-pound Kneuppel has complemented Flagg by scoring in a variety of ways, thanks to a quick shot release and high basketball IQ. One season after McCain was the Blue Devils’ lethal outside shooter, Knueppel has connected on 39.2% of his 5.6 long-range attempts per game (and 91.4% of his free throws, another indicator of NBA success). Knueppel is also widely viewed as a high-floor player whose skill set and makeup would easily transition to virtually any NBA team.

Asa Newell, Georgia forward

First game: Thursday vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (4:35 p.m.)

The 6-11, 220-pound Newell boasts defensive versatility and touch near the basket. He is shooting 54.1% from the floor but just 29.9% on his 87 three-point attempts, illustrating where he is most effective as a scorer right now. But he is a high-energy player, with a variety of skills.

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma guard

First game: Friday vs. No. 8 Connecticut (9:25 p.m.)

Fears is a terrific ballhandler and creator who can break down defenses to explode to the rim or dish to teammates (4.1 assists per game). But the 6-4, 182-pounder needs to improve his jumper, after shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc and 43.6% overall entering the tournament. Still, he has been one of the pleasant surprises of the college basketball season, and is still only 18 years old.

Khaman Maluach, Duke center

First game: Friday vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s (2:50 p.m.)

The 7-2, 250-pound Maluach often gets overshadowed by his fellow top-10-projected teammates Flagg and Kneuppel, entering the tournament averaging 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. But he plays with a high motor and is effective as a screener, roller, and finisher by connecting on 69.3% of his shot attempts. With a 7-6 wingspan, he also boasts potential as a mobile defensive anchor.

It may seem like a stretch for the Sixers to use such a pick on a center, but they have long coveted a consistent Joel Embiid backup — and if the worst-case scenario unfolds with Embiid’s health, a potential starting-caliber longer-term replacement.

Derik Queen, Maryland center

First game: Friday vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (4:35 p.m.)

The 6-10, 246-pounder is an incredibly skilled big man who can face up and take defenders off the dribble, fire shots from a variety of spots, and utilize his natural feel for the game. His 31-point effort in the Big Ten tournament semifinal against Michigan propelled him into the Big Dance. But questions from evaluators linger about his defensive deficiencies and overall motor.

Jase Richardson, Michigan State guard

First game: Friday vs. No. 15 Bryant (10 p.m.)

The 6-3 Richardson is a mock-draft riser throughout the season for a second-seeded Michigan State team that won the Big Ten regular-season title. His shooting percentages from the floor (51.2%) and three-point range (41.2%) are impressive, but he is regarded as a subpar playmaker (1.9 assists per game).