Dwight Howard will miss the 76ers game tonight against the Orlando Magic while serving a one-game suspension without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul this season.

During Miami’s 106-94 home win over the Sixers on Thursday, Howard and Heat forward Udonis Haslem received double technical fouls in the second quarter. Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season.

For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

This will be only the third game the 35-year-old Howard has missed this season. He missed a 123-117 home win over Brooklyn on April 14, and a 106-103 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 16 with left knee soreness.

This season, Howard is averaging 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes.

The Sixers (47-23) host the Orlando Magic (21-49) tonight and Sunday, when the regular season ends. One win is needed by the Sixers to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In injury news, Matisse Thybulle, who missed the last two games with left hand swelling, is listed as questionable. Three Sixers listed as probable are Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain) and Shake Milton (right knee soreness).

All three played in Thursday’s loss to the Heat.