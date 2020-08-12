KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The opening-round best-of-seven playoff series is set to begin Monday at Walt Disney World. This will mark the second time in three seasons that the Atlantic Division rivals will meet in the postseason. The Celtics defeated the Sixers in five games in the 2017-18 conference semifinals.
Philadelphia was locked into the conference’s sixth seed after the Indiana Pacers defeated the Houston Rockets, 108-104, Wednesday. The Sixers headed into Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a 42-29 record. The Celtics (48-23) are the conference’s third seed.
The Sixers hold a 3-1 season-series advantage against the Celtics (48-23).
All-Star center Joel Embiid is averaging 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in three games played against the Celtics.
Al Horford will face familiar foes in the Celtics. The five-time All-Star signed his four-year, $97 million contract with the Sixers last summer after spending the previous three seasons with Celtics.