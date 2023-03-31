Sixers set to hold fantasy basketball camp for adult fans

Basketball camps are commonplaces for NBA franchises like the 76ers, who often have young children join the team for skill development and a little fun during the summer.

But now the Sixers are taking an altered approach, bringing in adults 30 years and older for a fantasy camp from Aug. 25-27 at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ.

Fans will get a chance to put on authentic uniforms and be coached by Sixers legends, including Allen Iverson and World B. Free. There are three different tiers, allowing those who want to hit the court register as players, while others can join in as general managers and fans. The age limit for fans is 21 years old.

Like many once-in-a-lifetime experiences, it won’t cheap. The packages cost $4,995 as a player, $4,495 as a general manager and $2,495 as a fan. Enrollment is open on the Sixers website.