Sixers’ flight to Houston canceled due to engine trouble

HOUSTON — Because of engine trouble with their chartered plane, the 76ers did not arrive in Houston until Thursday afternoon.

They were scheduled to travel from Orlando on Wednesday after a 112-92 victory over the Magic at Kia Center, but the plane was unable to take off. After the flight was canceled, the team checked back into its Orlando hotel before flying to Texas at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Sixers’ optional practice at noon was canceled.

The Sixers (21-9) will face the Rockets (15-14) on Friday at the Toyota Center. Afterward, they will head to Chicago for Saturday night’s game against the Bulls at the United Center.

The Sixers have been hot, winning nine of their last 11 games. Wednesday marked their first victory in five tries this season without Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting to erase memories of his poor shooting against the Miami Heat on Christmas night. Tobias Harris added 22 points and seven rebounds. De’Anthony Melton (22 points), Paul Reed (15 points, 10 rebounds), and reserves Marcus Morris (14 points) and Patrick Beverley (10) were the other double-digit scorers.

The Rockets are one of the league’s up-and-coming teams under first-year coach Ime Udoka, a former Sixers assistant.

Rockets 6-foot-11 center Alperen Şengün is averaging career highs of 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steal. This game will be a homecoming for Sixers KJ Martin, Danuel House Jr., and Patrick Beverley. Martin played his first three seasons in Houston before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on July 8.

Beverley and House are also former Rockets who reside in Houston in the offseason. House is a Houston native.