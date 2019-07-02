It’s worth noting that we may not have seen all that Tobias Harris can do in some of the situations when Butler had the ball in his hands. As much as his presence infringed on Simmons’ territory, it also relegated Harris to a role that he was not necessarily used to. There’s a big difference between being the third option and the fourth option, particularly in this case, where Harris would really be the first option to create a scoring opportunity for himself from the top of the offense in a must-have scenario. Harris struggled at times in the postseason when asked to handle the ball against tight defense, but he is still in the midst of his own development, and there are things the Sixers can do to free him.