With the deal for Kyle O’Quinn in what should prove to be an excellent value addition, the Sixers’ rotation is nearly complete. The one notable exception is in the backcourt, where Ben Simmons and Shake Milton are currently the only two players with experience handling the ball in an NBA game. And we’re using that term quite lightly in the case of Milton, who spent his first year in the league on a two-way contract and saw action in 20 games, primarily at the two spot.
The Sixers have managed to cover a lot of bases with their maneuvering in free agency thus far. As you’ve read here throughout the offseason, they weren’t going to be able to replace Jimmy Butler with one person if he decided to leave, which is why the pivot to Al Horford and Josh Richardson makes sense. Butler brought with him a combination of strength, toughness, and athleticism that contributed to the bottom line in a way that simply was not present in any other FA candidate who also has the capability of scoring 20-plus points per night. As good as he was in isolation and must-have situations this postseason, we shouldn’t forget his contributions when the ball was not in his hands: his close outs, his deflections, his ability to keep the ball alive on the offensive glass, and his defense.
If the Sixers were going to lose some of that in Butler, it made sense to try to make it up elsewhere, and for all of JJ Redick’s offensive strengths, he left a lot of making up to do in those other areas. Neither Richardson nor Horford are going to be able to replace Butler’s ability to create shots for himself wherever and whenever on the court. But the two of them together will hopefully leave the Sixers net neutral — at least — in all of the other areas that count.
That being said, the scoring counts too. The justification the Sixers gave for acquiring Butler last season is as valid as it is now. In the 2017-18 playoffs, they were hindered by the lack of a player capable of creating scoring opportunities in the half course, defense be damned. In 2018-19, the fact that they had such a player was the primary reason they came within a couple of bounces (and five minutes of overtime) of knocking off the eventual NBA champs. Until Ben Simmons becomes that player — assuming he ever does — the Sixers need to give Brett Brown another player who is capable of creating from the perimeter when facing postseason-level traffic.
It’s worth noting that we may not have seen all that Tobias Harris can do in some of the situations when Butler had the ball in his hands. As much as his presence infringed on Simmons’ territory, it also relegated Harris to a role that he was not necessarily used to. There’s a big difference between being the third option and the fourth option, particularly in this case, where Harris would really be the first option to create a scoring opportunity for himself from the top of the offense in a must-have scenario. Harris struggled at times in the postseason when asked to handle the ball against tight defense, but he is still in the midst of his own development, and there are things the Sixers can do to free him.
At the same time, they at least need another ballhandler, preferably one that can knock down a shot from behind the arc. The free agent market still offers some intriguing options. We’re just now getting down to the area of the lake in which the Sixers will be fishing. The $8-12 million-a-year guys are off the table — Ricky Rubio, Cory Joseph, George Hill, Seth Curry, Derrick Rose — and now we’re getting down into the $5-$7 million range, which is what the Sixers should have available to spend.
The group that is available features a number of restricted free agents, headlined by Warriors backup point guard Quinn Cook, who would be an ideal fit for the Sixers. He isn't going to dominate the paint, but he's a career .418 shooter from three-point range and averaged 11.4 minutes per game this postseason for the Warriors, who are a decent basketball team. The big question is whether he is actually available, since the Warriors can match any offer.
Three other potential fits with some upside:
Trey Burke, Mavericks: He’s a shot creator who has knocked down 36 percent of his threes overt he last four seasons. He’d bring some life off the bench.
Ryan Arcidiacono, Bulls: The former Villanova star might not bring the sort of ballhandling skills you’d prefer, but he had an impressive year as a role player in Chicago, shooting .373 from deep while playing adequate defense and bringing plenty of energy. A restricted free agent, the Bulls have a lot of guards after drafting Coby White and signing Tomas Satoransky.
As for the veterans still available, Lance Stephenson would be an interesting addition, particularly coming off a year in which he shot 37 percent on a career high 6.3 three-point attempts were 36 minutes. He tormented the Sixers when he was coming off the bench in Indiana. He can get to the bucket. Others still available are Rajon Rondo and Raymond Felton.
Deeper in the pool:
Jerian Grant, Magic: He’s not a strong enough shooter to open up the sorts of options that Cook would, but he knocked down 36 percent of his threes this season while averaging 15 minutes per game in Orlando.
Shelvin Mack, Grizzlies: A 35 percent three-point shooter the last couple of seasons, he got some decent run early in his career on the Al Horford Hawks playoff teams and averaged 17 minutes per game in the postseason for the 2016-17 Jazz.
Tyus Jones, Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler’s buddy from Minnesota, he isn’t the strongest shooter but has plenty of experience in a backup PG role for someone who will be just 23 next season.
A couple of shooting guards:
Rodney McGruder, Heat: He got a QO from the Clipper despite not playing for them after a trade from the Heat. He shot 35 percent from three while playing 24 minutes a game in Miami, many of them alongside Josh Richardson. More of a shooting guard.
Justin Holiday, Grizzlies: He had an underwhelming finish the season after being traded from Chicago, but he’s been pretty consistently a 35 percent shooter.