Beyond Paul George: All of the free agents who don’t fit the Sixers, and the few who might

A couple of days ago, I outlined the argument in favor of signing Paul George to the four years and $215-ish million it would likely require for the Sixers to land the two-way All-Star wing.

What follows can easily be read as the second part of the argument.

Advertisement

There ain’t much out there.

Dig through this year’s free agent crop and you’ll find it much easier to identify the guys who don’t fit the Sixers’ objective than the guys who could form a team capable of preventing the Boston Celtics from winning another NBA title.

» READ MORE: Murphy: The argument for the Sixers signing Paul George actually makes some sense

What follows is a mostly exhaustive process of elimination of the consensus top 50 or so free agents, along with a select group of players who either have been mentioned as potential trade targets or would make some sense for the Sixers to pursue.

Big names, bad fits: DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) and Brandon Ingram (Pelicans trade target)

Few players in the league spend as much time in the mid-range as Joel Embiid. Last year, 42.3% of his shot attempts were between 10 feet and the three-point line. That was fifth-highest among players with at least 1,300 minutes. At No. 1 and No. 2 were DeRozan and Ingram.

Ingram brings a more varied — and projectable — skill set than DeRozan, who might be the worst fit in the league for the Sixers. I can envision a scenario in which Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse talk themselves into a play for Ingram, who is entering his walk year without any sign from the New Orleans Pelicans that they are willing to sign him to another big-dollar extension. There might be a potential world where it ends up working out. But it is hard to envision a guy with his game and his lack of top-end strength or speed thriving as a primary scoring option against a Celtics-level playoff defense.

Pascal Siakam brings many of the same concerns but isn’t worth diving into given that he is about to sign an extension in Indiana.

Intriguing, but almost certainly off the table: LeBron James (Lakers), O.G. Anunoby (Knicks), Immanuel Quickley (Raptors), Miles Bridges (Hornets)

Even if there was a possibility of James leaving L.A. — which there isn’t — why would he relocate across the country to a place where his title hopes would be just as tenuous as they are with the Lakers? Don’t get me wrong, the Sixers would be a legit contender with LeBron, Maxey, and a healthy Embiid. But Embiid’s health combined with the Celtics’ presence makes the Sixers far less of a sure thing than any number of teams that would love to have The King.

Anunoby and Quickley are both personal favorites of mine, but neither seems likely to leave his current situation. The Knicks would not have traded what they did to acquire Anunoby if they weren’t going to give him whatever was required to keep him around. Would make you wonder what Leon Rose and his son talk about at holiday dinners, given that Rose’s son is Anunoby’s agent.

Quickley probably doesn’t fit alongside Maxey. But, like I said, he is a personal favorite. He is also a restricted free agent, which means Toronto can match any offer sheet he signs.

Bridges warrants mention simply because his age, skill set, and untapped potential make him such an intriguing fit. He might rank second behind George on the list of targets if not for the character concerns. But, then, the character concerns are major, and everything I’ve heard from the Sixers thus far says that he will not be a consideration.

Not intriguing, and definitely off the table: James Harden (Clippers), Tobias Harris (Sixers), Markelle Fultz (Magic)

I guess you can include Ben Simmons, too. And Zhaire Smith.

Slightly intriguing, mostly off the table: Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Prime Klay Thompson would be a perfect fit at any price. Current Klay Thompson would be a good fit at a certain price, but any price the Warriors won’t pay is a price the Sixers shouldn’t pay.

Too big: Nic Claxton (Nets), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks),

Both would bring positive value to the frontcourt of a lot of playoff teams. Alas, the Sixers won’t be spending $18 million-plus on a backup center.

» READ MORE: Mavericks have proved Daryl Morey’s point about continuity ... with one big exception

Too small: Tyus Jones (Wizards)

Another personal favorite, but even I can’t talk myself into thinking that a Jones-Maxey combination wouldn’t get bullied into oblivion by the size and physicality of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.

Too injured: De’Anthony Melton (Sixers), Saddiq Bey (Hawks)

Take away the significant health concerns and both would be viable options, either as supplements to George or pieces of a Plan B package. But Melton’s back and Bey’s knee would seem to eliminate them from serious consideration outside of a deep discount.

Please don’t let it come to this: D’Angelo Russell (Lakers), Russell Westbrook (Clippers)

A certain level of efficiency will be required out of anybody who is signed to share scoring duties with Embiid and Maxey.

Are they better than Kyle Lowry and/or Nicolas Batum and/or Danuel House for that matter, i.e. veteran bench players: Scorers — Malik Beasley (Bucks), Gary Harris (Magic), Monte Morris (Timberwolves); Glue guys — Cedi Osman (Spurs), Precious Achiuwa (Knicks), Gordon Hayward (Hornets), Eric Gordon (Suns), Taurean Prince (Lakers), Reggie Jackson (Nuggets); Big men — Xavier Tillman (Celtics), Jonas Valanciunas (Pelicans), Andre Drummond (Bulls)

We’re well past the point that warrants an evidence-based argument. All could fit a bench role at the right price. None would move the needle.

The remaining potential free agent and trade targets fall into two buckets.

Definite fits, questionable price: Jimmy Butler (Heat trade target), Alex Caruso (Bulls trade target), Malik Monk (Kings), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Nuggets), Bruce Brown (Raptors)

I’m not going to spend much time on Butler. If he becomes available, he would be as viable a consideration as George, a veteran player with plenty of age-related risk who would nevertheless make the Sixers a viable contender for as long as he is healthy and playing at or near the level he was at this season.

Caruso would be my top target if the Sixers do end up signing George. If it takes a couple of first-round picks, fine. His defense, shooting, and presence would fit impeccably. In a world where George re-signs with the Clippers, or lands somewhere else entirely, the combination of Monk and Caldwell-Pope might be as good of a fallback plan as it gets. But will the Nuggets really let Caldwell-Pope leave? And Monk could easily end up landing a contract that leaves him as overpaid as Tobias Harris.

» READ MORE: The Joel Embiid conundrum will take center stage this offseason

Are they really better than Kelly Oubre Jr.: Haywood Highsmith (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Patrick Williams (Bulls), Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers), Obi Toppin (Pacers), Derrick Jones (Mavericks)

You can make an argument for any one of this group in a starting role alongside three or four better scoring options. But a reunion with Oubre might make as much or more sense as any.

If I’m missing somebody, let me know.

Please.