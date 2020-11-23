For the moment, it would be unwise to assume that the Sixers are determined to add a star-caliber player before the start of the season. Given the expedited offseason and the uncertainty surrounding the season and the two years remaining on James Harden’s contract, there isn’t much incentive for the Rockets to immediately acquiesce to their star’s trade demands. On the free-agent front, the Sixers would have needed a sign-and-trade and some serious maneuvering to shop at the top of the market, and the one player who might have been a realistic target -- the Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has reportedly signed an offer sheet with the Hawks after a reported deal with the Bucks fell through -- is close to being off the market. While Morey has given the Sixers more flexibility to match any salary requirements in a trade, he still doesn’t have much beyond Simmons or Embiid to entice a team to part with a bona fide star.