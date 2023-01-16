Sixers’ Furkan Korkmaz addresses trade rumors as deadline approaches: ‘It’s not in my hands’

LOS ANGELES — Furkan Korkmaz is far from oblivious.

Not in the 76ers’ rotation, the guard knows he’s expendable. As a result, Furkan isn’t surprised that he’s constantly mentioned as someone the team can part ways with before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

There was some thought around the NBA that Korkmaz would be moved prior to last season’s trade deadline. The sixth-year player was also being shopped this summer, sources told The Inquirer. And now, the Sixers are reportedly looking to move either Korkmaz or Jaden Springer in hopes of shedding luxury tax dollars.

Korkmaz is fully aware of that and most aspects of his uncertain future with the Sixers. He just doesn’t let it consume him.

“I just let those guys handle it — my agent, my organization-wise,” he said of being in trade discussions. “Right now, I don’t think it’s going to make a lot of sense for me to say anything about it, because it’s not in my hands at some point.

“For me, the best thing that I can say is I want to be happy, you know? I want to be on the court. And whatever they think is working with the team, that’s fine with me.”

Korkmaz realizes the odds of him getting meaningful minutes are slim if he remains a Sixer. He didn’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers or Saturday versus the Utah Jazz. In the game before that, he played just 1 minute, 41 seconds in a lopsided loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 25-year-old has only played in 23 games and produced the lowest averages in scoring (4.0 per game) and minutes (10.9) since his rookie season.

Right now, Korkmaz is behind wings Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Danuel House Jr. on the depth chart.

The Sixers have a payroll of $151.4 million, according to Spotrac. That’s around $1.1 million above the league’s $150.3 million luxury-threshold for this season. They’ll be subjected to a penalty by remaining above the threshold by the end of the season.

Korkmaz is in the second year of the three-year, $15 million contract. He’s making $5 million this season and is in line to make $5.37 million next season.

Meanwhile, Springer, a second-year guard, is making $2.1 million this season. The Sixers picked up his third-year option for $2.2 million in 2023-24.