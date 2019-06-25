Furkan Korkmaz has agreed to sign a contract with Fenerbahce Basketball in Turkey.
The swingman completed his second season with the 76ers in May. They declined to exercise the third-year team option of his deal back in October. As a result, Korkmaz will become a free agent at 6 p.m. on June 30. That enabled the 6-foot-7, 200-pounder to head back to his homeland to play.
Korkmaz averaged 4.9 points and 12.2 minutes in 62 career games with the Sixers. He started seven of them.
The Sixers will save an extra $2.03 million in salary-cap room and have an extra roster spot for free agents.
The team drafted Korkmaz with the 26th pick in 2016. He remained overseas for one season to play for Anadolu Efes in his homeland. He played for the Sixers during the 2017-18 campain after the team bought out his Turkish contract.