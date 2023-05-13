Here are 17 things to know about Game 7s and the teams that took part

The last time the Sixers and Celtics met in a Game 7 was in 2012 when Boston emerged with an ugly 85-75 win.

“Hopefully we learn from it, take our bumps, and everyone is going to get better,” said Sixers center Elton Brand said afterward. “And we’ll see what happens next year.”

What happened was the Sixers missed the playoffs the following season, fired coach Doug Collins and initiated “The Process” of tanking games and even a sizeable chunk of the season — which has led us to today.

With the help of some Inquirer research, Basketball-Reference.com, here are some fun facts, fun, heading into Sunday’s seventh Game 7 between the Sixers and their most bitter rivals.

1. The Sixers are 6-11 all-time in Game 7s, including a rather gruesome 1-9 on the road. Philly and Atlanta are tied for the worst road record (minimum of three games).

2. The franchise’s only Game 7 road win came in the 1982 East Finals when the Sixers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Boston. By the end of the decisive victory, Celtics’ fans respectfully chanted “Beat L.A.” to let the Sixers know that they were rooting for them. Unfortunately, the Lakers beat the Sixers in six.

3. The Celtics are 21-5 at home in Game 7, including 4-2 against the Sixers and 1-0 against the Philadelphia Warriors.

4. The first Game 7 in NBA history was in 1948 when the Warriors drilled the St. Louis Bombers, 85-46, in the semifinals. The victory resulted in a bonus of $853.18 for each Warriors player while the Bombers settled for $731.35 apiece.

5. The first Sixers’ Game 7 after the franchise moved from Syracuse was in 1965 when they lost at Boston. John Havlicek’s steal in the final seconds sealed a 110-109 win for the host Celtics.

6. Bill Russell was 10-0 in Game 7s. Wilt Chamberlain was 4-5 in Game 7s, 0-4 against Russell, and 4-1 against everyone else.

7. The Flyers are 9-8 in Game 7s. The Phillies have never played in one.

8. Doc Rivers has coached in 15 Game 7s (six wins), most ever. Pat Riley is second with 11. Rivers’ nine losses are the most. He also was the Celtics coach the last time these teams met in a Game 7 (in 2012).

9. Allen Iverson set the Sixers’ record for points in a Game 7 when he dropped 44 on Milwaukee to win the 2001 Eastern Conference. Sam Jones had 47 in a 1963 game to set the Celtics’ mark.

10. The Sixers also won a Game 7 in the conference semifinals in 2001 against Toronto when Iverson set the team record for assists in a Game 7 with 16.

11. Golden State’s Steph Curry had 50 points in a first-round win over Sacramento this year to set the league record for most points in a Game 7.

12. Joel Embiid is 0-2 in Game 7s. He had 21 points (on 6-for-18 shooting) in the Kawhi Leonard game in 2019 and 31 points (11-for-21) two years ago in the Ben Simmons game.

13. This is James Harden’s sixth Game 7, and with his fourth different team. He’s 3-2, but he’s jump shot has let him down. In his last three appearances, Harden is 5-for-34 on three-pointers, a ghastly 14.7%.

14. Jayson Tatum is 4-1 in Game 7, averaging 24.4 points and 8.2 boards per.

15. Al Horford is 6-2 in Game 7, A win will tie him for third all-time with Ray Allen Tommy Heinsohn Robert Horry and Dennis Johnson. Bill Russell is first with 10 wins in Game 7 followed by fellow Hall of Fame teammate Sam Jones’ 9.

16. Ray Allen holds the record with 11 appearances in Game 7. He played in two with Milwaukee (1-1), seven with Boston (4-3) and two with Miami (2-0). He’s perhaps best known for his clutch three-pointer at the end of regulation in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. Miami won the championship in Game 7 two nights later. Allen missed all four of his shots and didn’t score.

17. The Eastern Conference Finals start on Wednesday and will be played every other day. TNT will have the coverage, and each game starts at 8:30 p.m. The winner of the Sixers-Celtics will have homecourt advantage and would host a potential Game 7 on Memorial Day.

Sources: Inquirer research, Basketball-Reference.com.