A: Hello, Kerry. Thanks for the question. I’m assuming you are talking about the two rows of people behind the glass at midcourt. If so, the people in there are the announcer, stat keepers, etc. In regards to the media, yes there will be some media members at the games. There are a total of 22 media members inside the bubble, who will sit in a sort of press row area closer to the court. They are the Group 1 reporters. Then there are also Group 2 reporters. They aren’t staying in the bubble. Group 2 reporters show up on game days and watch from an elevated press row area.