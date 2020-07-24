This is the 22nd edition of the weekly 76ers mailbag.
Answer: What’s good, B Dub? I hope your are cool with me calling you that. In regards to your first question, Glenn Robinson III will play above expectations. He’s the most versatile reserve on the team. He is also arguably the most athletic player not named Ben Simmons. I look for Robinson, assuming he receives valuable minutes, to bring some excitement to the Sixers during the restart.
In regards to struggling, that’s a tough one. But I do think Furkan Korkmaz has a lot to prove. The sharpshooter has to show that he can be consistent. He shot 45.3% on three-pointers in 30 home games, 34.7% in 34 away games. He’ll need to consistently knock down shots at Walt Disney World’s neutral site. Korkmaz must also elevate his defense, because teams are going to attack him - especially in the playoffs.
A: What’s up, Josh? You share the same first name with the Sixer who is currently being the most overlooked. That’s Josh Richardson.
Most of the attention has been given to Shake Milton, Simmons, Joel Embiid and Al Horford. Those four are getting attention for various reasons. People want to know if Embiid is in shape. They’re talking about Horford going back to the bench and wondering how to utilize him. Simmons is returning from a back injury and moving to power forward, while Milton replaced him as the starting point guard.
But Richardson is the Sixers’ glue guy. He’ll guard the opposing point guards on most nights. He could have some big moments, offensively, but I see him as being the one doing a lot of unheralded stuff. Plus, he’s finally healthy. So I expect him to play at a high level.
A: Hello, Kerry. Thanks for the question. I’m assuming you are talking about the two rows of people behind the glass at midcourt. If so, the people in there are the announcer, stat keepers, etc. In regards to the media, yes there will be some media members at the games. There are a total of 22 media members inside the bubble, who will sit in a sort of press row area closer to the court. They are the Group 1 reporters. Then there are also Group 2 reporters. They aren’t staying in the bubble. Group 2 reporters show up on game days and watch from an elevated press row area.