Sixers grades: Tobias Harris disappears before leaving with injury in blowout loss

The New York Knicks defeated the 76ers, 128-92, Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are my grades from the game:

Centers: B

Joel Embiid was his normal dominant self, scoring the Sixers’ first six points and blocking Isaiah Hartenstein’s first attempt. He finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds to extend his streak of games with at least 30 points and 10 boards to 15.

Paul Reed wasn’t a factor. Embiid’s backup struggled on the board, grabbing just one rebound. He did make 3-of-5 shot attempts, but he didn’t have a presence.

Forwards: D-

Tobias Harris started off strong only to disappear as the game progressed. He lacked the aggression he played with the past several games. Harris scored five points on 2-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. He didn’t score another point before leaving the game late in the third quarter with left ankle soreness.

Nicolas Batum did a better job guarding Jalen Brunson than most of his teammates. However, the former Villanova standout kept putting Batum in positions where he had to switch onto another player. That led to Brunson torching the Sixers. Batum struggled to find his rhythm on offense.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris had a tough time on the defensive end while trying to keep up with the younger and more athletic Knicks players. He was minus-16 in 8 minutes, 37 seconds of action in the first half. This was a bad matchup for the North Philly native.

Danuel House didn’t do much. His role is to come in and provide energy and defend above anything else. However, he initially had a tough time doing the latter . House was minus-13 while playing 7:44 in the first half. On this night, one could get the sense that he was playing too many minutes. But he played with more energy after the intermission.

Guards: C

Tyrese Maxey was just too fast for the Knicks in the first half. His teammates found him streaking down the court on several possessions for easy transition buckets. The standout point guard also blew past defenders on his way to the basket in the half-court. However, he didn’t have the same success in the second half.

Kelly Oubre showed, once again, that he deserves to remain in the starting lineup. He hit a big three and displayed his athleticism while attacking the rim. The ninth-year veteran crashed the boards and provided a defensive presence. He and Maxey are a solid backcourt pairing.

Patrick Beverley didn’t play enough minutes. The Sixers could have used more of his grittiness and ability to get under opponents’ skin. Beverley came in and did a solid job on Brunson in the third quarter.

Jaden Springer played with energy. However, he rushed and missed most of his shots (1-of-7 from the field). The moment appeared too big for the seldom-used player who was getting minutes because De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington were both sidelined.