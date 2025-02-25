Sixers say guard Eric Gordon will undergo wrist surgery on Wednesday

Eric Gordon, the 76ers sharpshooter, will undergo surgery to repair his sprained right wrist, the team said Tuesday. The shooting guard missed the last five games with the injury. He is slated for surgery on Wednesday.

Gordon averaged 6.8 points while shooting 40.9% on three-pointers in 39 games this season, making 13 starts. The 36-year-old signed with this Sixers in the offseason to create spacing for the team’s Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. After a slow start, Gordon blossomed into the team’s most consistent outside shooter.

Gordon, who’s in his 17th NBA season, has averaged 15.3 points while shooting 37.2% from behind the arc during stops with the New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Sixers.

Center Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) will remain sidelined for a second straight game when the Sixers face the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The 2023 MVP will be sidelined for his 39th game of the season after undergoing more tests on the knee. Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Guerschon Yabusele (right eye abrasion) will also be sidelined. Justin Edwards (sprained left ankle) is listed as probable.