Atlanta opened the up season with victories over the Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons before losing their fourth game to the Brooklyn Nets. They followed that with an 18-point win over the Nets two days later, posting a 4-1 start. However, they went on to lose four straight games heading into Monday’s contest with the Sixers. After the third loss, a 15-point blowout to the New York Knicks, forward Jon Collins voiced his displeasure with how Young, an All-Star point guard, was running the offense.