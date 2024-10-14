Paul George hyperextends his left knee in Sixers’ preseason win at Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — Joel Embiid remains sidelined for the 76ers’ preseason.

Now, splashy newcomer Paul George is, too.

George, the perennial All-Star and the Sixers’ prime free-agency addition, hyperextended his left knee in the first half of Monday’s 104-89 exhibition victory over the Hawks at State Farm Arena. He appeared to plant his leg awkwardly while guarding the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson in the second quarter, and did not return to the bench after going to the locker room for evaluation. He had started the game strong, with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes.

Following the game, George had a sleeve on the knee but was walking. He said he had already received some treatment and will see how the knee feels Tuesday morning and “evaluate from there.”

“I reach for [the ball], poked it out,” George told The Inquirer of how the injury occurred. “Went to go take a step to go kind of burst through, and then my leg kind of hyperextended back. I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately, it was, ‘All right, I need to get taken out and look at this.’

“But if you ask me, I’m not too concerned about it.”

George’s departure arrived one day after the Sixers announced that Embiid will not play in any preseason games. It is part of the season-long management plan for the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, after he underwent February knee surgery and then played in the summer Olympics. When asked before Monday’s game if there were concerns about Embiid being ready for an Oct. 23 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, coach Nick Nurse said that “opening night’s still a long ways away … so I’m not really sure where we’re at with that.”

“But we are right on course with the plan that we kind of set out,” Nurse added.

George’s injury is an early reminder that health might be the biggest wild card during this much-anticipated Sixers season. Though the 34-year-old George played in 74 games in 2023-24, in each of the previous four seasons he had played in 56 or fewer games because of various injuries. And Embiid has battled numerous injuries throughout his stellar career.

At the very least, George’s injury put a dent in Monday’s personnel plans. After the bulk of the Sixers’ rotation rested during Saturday’s blowout loss at Boston, all of those players except Embiid were initially available against the Hawks.

Those returning players also brought a new-look starting lineup, with guard Eric Gordon (eight points on 2-of-4 from three-point range) replacing forward Caleb Martin (seven points, four rebounds, two assists) as part of a look that made the Sixers even smaller but added more outside shooting.

After that opening group missed eight of its first nine shots, All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey (14 points on 5-of-18 shooting, seven assists) spearheaded the Sixers’ turnaround to turn an eight-point deficit into a lead. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

That starting-lineup switch also briefly created a second-quarter group featuring George alongside Martin, Kyle Lowry, KJ Martin, and Guerschon Yabusele, which helped push the Sixers’ lead to double digits. Once George went out, Caleb Martin finished the second quarter and began the third with the rest of Monday’s starters.

Those personnel decisions left rookie guard Jared McCain and second-year wing Ricky Council IV out of the regular rotation. McCain, who has gotten extensive playing time during the preseason, entered late in the third quarter and finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

The Sixers will finish their preseason slate this week, with a home game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday and a road date at the Orlando Magic on Friday.