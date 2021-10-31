Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was an easy one. Tobias Harris gets this on a night he finished with a game-high 22 points to go with Sixer highs of 11 rebounds and four assists. This marked the power forward’s second 20-10 game of the season. Nine of Harris’ points came in the second quarter when he made 3 of 4 shots. He shot 9-for-13 on the night.

Worst performance: Trae Young finished with 13 points and a game-high 10 assists for his third double-double of the season. However, the Hawks point guard had a tough shooting night and was a defensive liability. Young shot 5-for-16 from the field, had three turnovers, and was a game-worst minus-23. His poor shooting outweighed his playmaking.

Best defensive performance: This was a tough one, because Tyrese Maxey did a solid job defending Young. However, I had to give it to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers reserve guard finished with game highs of four steals and three blocks.

Worst statistic: The Hawks couldn’t hold onto the ball. They committed 19 turnovers with 10 coming in the first quarter.

Best statistic: The Sixers got a lot of points in transition. They had a 34-14 edge in fast-break points while making 13 of 15 shots in transition.

Best of the best: This marked the Sixers’ first victory over a quality opponent this season. In the process, they pummeled the team that defeated them last season in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They were up for this game after suffering the heartbreaking series loss.