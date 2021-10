Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle blocks the shot attempt by Atlanta Hawks forward and former Westtown School standout Cam Reddish during the second quarter of Saturday's game. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was an easy one. Tobias Harris gets this on a night he finished with a game-high 22 points to go with Sixer highs of 11 rebounds and four assists. This marked the power forward’s second 20-10 game of the season. Nine of Harris’ points came in the second quarter when he made 3 of 4 shots. He shot 9-for-13 on the night.

Worst performance: Trae Young finished with 13 points and a game-high 10 assists for his third double-double of the season. However, the Hawks point guard had a tough shooting night and was a defensive liability. Young shot 5-for-16 from the field, had three turnovers, and was a game-worst minus-23. His poor shooting outweighed his playmaking.

Best defensive performance: This was a tough one, because Tyrese Maxey did a solid job defending Young. However, I had to give it to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers reserve guard finished with game highs of four steals and three blocks.

Worst statistic: The Hawks couldn’t hold onto the ball. They committed 19 turnovers with 10 coming in the first quarter.

Best statistic: The Sixers got a lot of points in transition. They had a 34-14 edge in fast-break points while making 13 of 15 shots in transition.

Best of the best: This marked the Sixers’ first victory over a quality opponent this season. In the process, they pummeled the team that defeated them last season in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They were up for this game after suffering the heartbreaking series loss.