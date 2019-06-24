The 76ers waived two-way player Haywood Highsmith on Monday.
As a result, Shake Milton is the team’s lone two-way player under contract.
Two seasons ago, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players. The final two spots are for players who can jump between the NBA and the G-League.
NBA teams are allowed to bring two-way players up for a maximum of 45 days during the season. After that, teams have to either sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him to the G-League. In that case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the two-way player.
Highsmith averaged 1.8 points and eight minutes in five appearances with the Sixers last season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound swingman averaged 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League affiliate.
The Sixers signed Highsmith to a two-way contract on Jan. 8 after he established himself as a Blue Coats standout. The 22-year-old Baltimore native came to the Sixers organization as a three-and-D specialist out of Division II Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia.