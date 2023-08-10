Report: Sixers to face the Miami Heat on Christmas Day

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least in terms of the first report of a regular season schedule date for the 76ers, that is.

The Athletic reported a Christmas Day slate of games that includes the Sixers in a road contest against the Miami Heat.

The other reported matchups would be the New York Knicks hosting the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics visiting Los Angeles to renew their age-old rivalry against the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Phoenix Suns, and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors.

It’s possible that if certain trades get worked out, fans could see Joel Embiid match up against Damian Lillard, since Lillard has expressed his desire for a trade to Miami.

Of course, the Sixers so far have not met the trade desire of their own player, James Harden, who prefers to be sent to the Los Angeles Clippers. Both the Heat and the Sixers could be different teams by the time they meet in December.

The Sixers exited the latest round of the NBA playoffs in the second round in seven games against the Celtics. In the previous season, the Heat knocked them out in the second round.