Sixers game at Hornets rescheduled for Monday afternoon because of storm

Because of the snow and ice storm that hit roughly half of the nation on Sunday, the 76ers’ game against the Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., initially scheduled for Monday night, has been moved up to 3 p.m.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The NBA postponed games in Memphis and Milwaukee on Sunday because of the massive winter storm that is creating dangerous travel conditions across much of the U.S.

The Dallas Mavericks tried twice to fly to Milwaukee for their Sunday night game against the Bucks, but conditions didn’t allow it. A decision to postpone was announced a few hours before tipoff. Food that had been prepared for the game was donated to shelters in the Milwaukee area.

Earlier Sunday, a game between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies was postponed about three hours before tipoff. Reschedule dates were not announced.

The league also changed the start time for the Indiana Pacers’ game at Atlanta Hawks from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At least two college women’s basketball games were postponed: No. 17 Tennessee’s visit to No. 18 Mississippi on Monday and Tulane’s visit to Memphis on Tuesday. Reschedule dates were not announced.

In men’s basketball, a game featuring Tennessee at No. 21 Georgia was pushed back a day from Tuesday to Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Indianapolis, and Southern Illinois and Evansville had Sunday games postponed without make-up dates announced.

Separately, on Saturday, the NBA postponed a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” after the fatal shooting of a man by a federal officer in a district located less than two miles away from where the Timberwolves play.