Tyrese Maxey scores 45 as the Sixers fight past the Pacers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — The 76ers had another game, and, surprisingly, avoided another loss.

Sunday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers was destined to be a tough challenge when word broke last week that Joel Embiid and Paul George would both be sidelined. And after the Sixers lost to the rebuilding Toronto Raptors on Friday, their game against the Pacers looked more like an insurmountable challenge.

Someone forgot to tell that to the Sixers.

Led by Tyrese Maxey’s second-half outburst, they exited Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 118-114 overtime victory.

“We were ready to go from the start,” coach Nick Nurse said. “We responded to some tough losses and some tough situations. We ... did a much better job of executing, defense especially. I thought our defense was really good at times. And we did a much better job of showing some organization at the offensive end.”

The victory enabled the Sixers (1-2) to avoid starting a season with three straight losses for the sixth time in 10 years.

Maxey snapped out of his shooting slump. The All-Star point guard finished with a season-high 45 points on 14-for-32 shooting, making 12 of 15 foul shots. Thirty-eight of his points came after intermission.

“I could tell it started clicking back for him,” Caleb Martin said. “He got his confidence back. And he just started realizing that game, who he is and how he shows who he is and who he can be. So he just took control of the game, and really put us over the top.”

He made just 2 of 6 shots in the first half before missing his first seven attempts in the third quarter. However, Maxey then made his next four attempts in the quarter before missing. He capped the quarter by scoring on a 10-foot jumper with 2.3 seconds left, giving the Sixers a 79-78 advantage. Maxey scored 14 points in the quarter.

Maxey added 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting while playing the entire fourth quarter. Then he scored 10 of the Sixers’ 13 points in the extra session. And with his squad up 114-111, Maxey appeared to block Andrew Nembhard’s layup with 15.4 seconds remaining in overtime. However, it was determined that he fouled the Pacers guard following a coach’s challenge.

» READ MORE: The Sixers have some similarities to the 2019 Raptors, but aren’t collectively as talented

But Nembhard split the free throws to make it a two-point game. Indiana intentionally fouled Kelly Oubre Jr. with 14.7 seconds left. He split a pair to put the Sixers up, 115-112. Then Aaron Nesmith made two at the other end to pull the Pacers within one point. Maxey was put on the foul line with 9.4 seconds left. He split a pair to give the Sixers a two-point lead.

But Martin fouled Tyrese Haliburton. He missed the first before intentionally missing the second. The Sixers got the rebound and Maxey iced the game with a pair of foul shots to put the Sixers up, 118-114, with 2.5 seconds left.

Some of Maxey’s success came while Martin (17 points, 12 rebounds) was handling the ball. That enabled Maxey to slide to shooting guard and look for his own shot.

Maxey’s outburst came after the league’s reigning Most Improved Player shot 29.6% while making just 4 of 21 three-pointers in the first two games.

“He obviously stayed with it,” Nurse said. “He had two games and a half of struggling. He had three of four wide-open looks at the start of the second half and didn’t hit them. But obviously, he just hung in there and he got some good looks.”

Three turnovers on three straight late possessions by Indiana helped to determine the outcome. Andre Drummond stole the ball on the second possession, leading to Martin’s layup to put the Sixers up 103-102 with 32.4 seconds left.

Then Maxey was fouled after the third turnover. He made both free throws to make it a three-point game with 11.7 seconds remaining. But Haliburton forced overtime after making a three-pointer to knot the score at the 3.5-second mark.

Meanwhile, Eric Gordon had his best game as a Sixer.

Gordon, one of this summer’s free-agent acquisitions, finished with a season-high 15 points after averaging five points in the first two games.

Indiana (1-2) was coming off Friday night’s humbling 123-98 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Haliburton, an All-NBA point guard, was held scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting.

So he and the Pacers were looking to get back on the right track against the Sixers. Indiana knew it was in for a tough test.

“This is the all-time sucker game, really,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle before the contest with the undermanned Sixers. “They are shooting 40 free throws a game. They are top five in the league in rim rate. They really punish you if you turn it over. And we turned it over a lot in New York.

“So this is a veteran team that’s going to be very, very, desperate today. So we are going to have to meet this game with a lot of urgency right off the bat.”

In this game, Haliburton scored while taking the game’s first shot attempt 17 seconds into the contest.

However, he missed his second shot, a layup, blocked by Drummond before hitting the front rim on his third attempt, a three-pointer. But he made a layup on his fourth attempt. Haliburton finished with 22 points and two assists.

“It was a good win,” Maxey said. “It felt good to get our first one. But again, it’s just one. But I think I’m more proud of the way we played and we fought and scratched and didn’t give up, and didn’t give up anything easy. And that was good for us.”

Embiid (left knee injury management) and George (left knee bone bruise) have yet to play this season.