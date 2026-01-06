Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford upgraded to questionable vs. Wizards

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford were upgraded to questionable for the 76ers’ contest against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Joel Embiid also is listed as questionable with left knee injury management and right ankle soreness.

Oubre has been sidelined since spraining a left knee ligament against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14. Meanwhile, Watford has been out since suffering a strained left thigh muscle vs. the Orlando Magic on Nov. 25.

Watford was one of the Sixers’ top free-agent additions. The 6-foot-9 point forward provides frontcourt depth while assuming some ballhandling duties.

The Alabama native is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 14 games with four starts. He tallied his first career triple-double by finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers (19-15) expect Oubre to provide a lift when he returns.

Before his injury, the 6-8 small forward averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 12 games. In addition to excelling when the ball was moving, Oubre did a solid job of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 17 games this season.

The Wizards (9-25) will be without Kyshawn George (left hip flexor strain), Corey Kispert (left hamstring injury management), and former Villanova standout Cam Whitmore (deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder).

Washington won four of its last five games before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, while the Sixers had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday. The Wizards host the Magic on Tuesday night.