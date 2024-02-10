Tyrese Maxey returns vs. Wizards; De’Anthony Melton, Nico Batum remain out for Sixers

WASHINGTON — Tyrese Maxey will return to the 76ers for Saturday night’s game at the Wizards, the Sixers said, after he missed Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks with an illness.

The All-Star guard also played through sickness during Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. Maxey also recently missed three games with a sprained ankle.

The Sixers, who entered Saturday as losers of eight of their past nine games, would welcome healthy and effective Maxey. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is expected to miss at least several weeks following knee surgery, while fellow starters De’Anthony Melton (spine) and Nico Batum (hamstring) remain out for Saturday’s game.

Reserve big man Mo Bamba also will miss the game with knee soreness, meaning KJ Martin or two-way big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. could be primed for significant minutes.

Maxey is in the midst of his best NBA season, averaging 25.6 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 37.9% on 8.2 three-pointers per game. But he has performed inconsistently in Embiid’s absence. He scored a career-high 51 points at the Utah Jazz in the Sixers’ only win since Jan. 22 but shot 35.8% from the floor in his next three games.