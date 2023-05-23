Sixers interview Frank Vogel for head coaching job

Could Frank Vogel be in line for a Philadelphia-area homecoming?

The Wildwood Crest native interviewed for the 76ers’ vacant head-coaching position on Tuesday, a league source confirmed. Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

The former Sixers assistant, along with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, is among the leading candidates for the job, according to a league source. All three come with NBA head coaching and championship experience.

Vogel has compiled a 431-389 record over a combined nine seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Lakers. In addition to leading the Lakers to the title, Vogel advanced the Pacers to Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.

The Lakers let Vogel go on April 11, 2022 after he compiled a 127-98 record in three seasons. The 49-year-old has ties to the Sixers organization coaching under his mentor Jim O’Brien during the 2004-05 season.

The head coach position became available when the Sixers fired Doc Rivers two days after suffering a 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers produced second-round exits in each of Rivers’ three seasons in charge.

They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in 2021. The Miami Heat defeated them in six games last season. This season, the Sixers, despite leading 3-2, were unable to upset the favored Celtics.

Yet the Sixers’ 54-28 record this season was their best since 2001, when the team finished 56-26. And the Sixers’ 154 regular-season wins in Rivers’ three seasons are the third-most victories by an NBA team during that time.

The problem is, Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were brought in to advance the Sixers beyond the second round for the first time since 2001. And that didn’t happen.

A basketball lifer, Vogel also had stints as an assistant coach with the Pacers and Boston Celtics.

NBA Sports Philadelphia first reported that Vogel interviewed for the Sixers job.