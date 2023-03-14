Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels misses practice as he recovers from hip contusion

The 76ers held Jalen McDaniels out of Tuesday’s practice as he recovers from a right hip contusion.

This comes two days after the forward suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers (45-22) start a three-game road trip Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Afterward, they’ll face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center before ending the trip Saturday vs. the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge FieldHouse.

“It’s nothing serious we don’t think,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We expect him to be ready for tomorrow [vs. the Cavs], but we don’t know yet. … But there’s no way we are going to let him practice today. We didn’t do enough anyway today.”

The Sixers acquired McDaniels from the Hornets in four-team trade that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

He is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13 games with the Sixers.