Sixers promote Philly legend Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager

Jameer Nelson will be promoted to 76ers assistant general manager, according to ESPN.

Nelson had been the general manager of the G League-affiliate Delaware Blue Coats since 2023, and also was regularly involved with the Sixers’ front office. He also has not been shy about his aspirations to someday become a lead executive, telling The Inquirer during an October conversation, “I know, at some point, I’m going to be” in that type of job.

Nelson, a 43-year-old Chester native and former St. Joseph’s point guard, enjoyed a 14-year NBA playing career before transitioning to scouting and front-office roles and working his way up through the organization. The Blue Coats, who won the 2023 G League title, have been key in identifying and developing young players such as Justin Edwards and Ricky Council IV.

Nelson’s promotion continues a trend of the Sixers elevating personnel from the Blue Coats. Prosper Karangwa was the team’s general manager before Nelson, then was promoted to Sixers assistant general manager. Coach Coby Karl was promoted to a Sixers assistant on Nick Nurse’s staff in 2023.