The jury is out on whether James Harden will rehab his postseason reputation with the 76ers. But whether he shows up on the court or not, it’s clear that Harden was prepared for the pregame tunnel.

Harden, who has worn colorful clothing all season, got especially creative for Game 1 of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

While the rest of his fashion choices Saturday were relatively mute, Harden sported an attention-getting royal blue jacket, which was kitted with white LV — for Louis Vuitton — and two stuffed animals. The animals, a checkered bunny and pink flamingo, were attached to the left side of the jacket.

And just in case you underestimated Harden’s serious approach to fashion, that jacket has been sold for as much as $8,525 on the secondary market.

And, of course, the jacket became a trending topic on Twitter. But this isn’t Harden’s first foray into deep fashion waters. Below are a couple looks from the season.

Harden’s introduction

Harden wore this number in his first night with the Sixers and rung the bell as an honored guest.

Sixers Instagram

