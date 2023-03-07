Sixers’ James Harden, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker listed as questionable vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Sixers starters James Harden (foot soreness), Tobias Harris (calf contusion) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) are all listed as questionable to play in Tuesday’s game at the Timberwolves.

Harris and Tucker both missed Monday’s 147-143 win at the Indiana Pacers after sustaining their respective injuries during Saturday’s comeback victory at the Milwaukee Bucks. In their absence, De’Anthony Melton moved back into the starting lineup, while Jalen McDaniels also occupied one of those spots and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Harden, who missed about a month with a foot tendon strain earlier this season, is coming off a 20-assist, 14-point performance against the Pacers. He leads the NBA in assists (10.8 per game) while also averaging 21.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Harris is averaging 15 points per game on 50.1% shooting from the floor and 38.4% from three-point range. Tucker is averaging 3.6 points and four rebounds per game and is a defensive anchor.

Tuesday’s game is the finale of a five-game road trip for the Sixers, who enter the matchup with a 42-22 record and in third place in the Eastern Conference. They next play Friday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, before hosting the Washington Wizards on Sunday.