CHARLESTON, S.C. — The 76ers have a veteran starting lineup with three starters — James Harden, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker — in their 30s.

With that, coach Doc Rivers was asked if he wanted to see his starters play in Monday’s preseason opener at Brooklyn?

“No, not really,” Rivers said. “I’m just going to burn some minutes, honestly. I’ll check with our guys after the practice to see where they are, health-wise. If they feel great, I’ll play some of them. If they don’t, I’ll play very few. So I’m not that concerned by it. We got 1,000 players at camp. So I probably will tend to play some of the other guys.”

Tyrese Maxey, 21, and Joel Embiid, 28, are the other two starters. The Sixers have 20 players in training camp, including two-way guys Charlie Brown Jr. and Julian Champagnie.

Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee this summer. Meanwhile, Embiid, who suffered an orbital fracture near his right eye and tore a ligament in his right thumb against the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs, had surgery on the thumb and a procedure on his left index finger following the postseason.

And Harden was hampered by lingering left hamstring tightness throughout the season. All three players are said to be healthy.

Backup center spot

Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell, and Tucker are all in the mix to play backup center.

“I look at them as a combination more,” Rivers said. “But Paul Reed, Trezz, and Tuck are your three guys right now.”

Blending in new additions

Tucker, whom the team acquired in free agency in July, has blended in well with his new teammates A lot of it has to do with his being a low-maintenance three-and-D specialist.

De’Anthony Melton, acquired in a draft-night trade from Memphis, also has been an exceptional addition.

“But we’re still trying to figure out what’s the best place for him — with the ball, without the ball,” Rivers said.

Danuel House Jr., another free-agent signee, is dealing with a stiff neck and didn’t practice Saturday.

“But everybody else is good,” Rivers said.

Harrell and Trevelin Queen are the Sixers’ other free-agent additions.