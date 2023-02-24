Sixers star James Harden sends game-worn shoes, video chats with Michigan State shooting survivor

James Harden reached out to John Hao, one of the students recovering from the shooting on Michigan State’s campus. The 76ers standout talked to him via video chat and sent several sneakers, including game-worn items, while Hao is recovering at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

In the video, Harden asks Hao how he’s doing and tells him, “Everything will work out. You are strong.”

Hao, who is paralyzed according to his GoFundMe page, said Harden is his favorite player.

The student was injured Feb. 13 when a mass shooting occurred in two buildings on the MSU campus. Three students were killed and five others injured.

Harden is one of the NBA’s Top 75 players of all-time. The point guard is the 2018 league MVP, a three-time scoring champion, and a 10-time All-Star. Harden headed into Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies needing 14 points to pass Allen Iverson for 26th on the NBA all-time scoring list at 24,369.

He is this season’s league leader in assists at 10.9 per game in addition to averaging 21.4 points.

The Sixers had won four straight and 13 of their last 16 games heading into Thursday’s matchup. They were 38-19 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, three games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.

