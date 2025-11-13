Sixers sending Jared McCain on a two-game stint in the G League

Jared McCain has been assigned to the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers announced Thursday afternoon.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said after practice that McCain is expected to play in Thursday’s and Saturday’s home games against the Greensboro Swarm. It will allow the second-year guard to get longer stretches in lower-stakes games after a nearly 11-month absence following knee and thumb surgeries.

“I just really want him to get some trips up and down the court, and this is a good little window for him,” Nurse said “… And then he’ll be right back in the swing of things. We’re keeping him right here [at the Sixers’ facility] and making sure he’s up to date with everything.”

McCain has played in three Sixers games since his return last week. He missed all nine of his shot attempts in 31 total minutes and added two rebounds and four assists. McCain has acknowledged feeling physically “unbalanced” while playing with a brace on his knee.

“Just giving myself grace,” McCain said Sunday after a loss at home to the Detroit Pistons. “Giving myself compassion with it, knowing it’s going to come. It’s definitely tough, though. It’s really frustrating when you feel like you can prepare as much as possible, but it’s just not clicking as much as you want it to. But I give myself a lot of grace. I know I’ve been through a long process.”

Before his knee injury last December, McCain was considered an early Rookie of the Year candidate. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 23 games with eight starts.