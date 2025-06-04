Sixers’ Jared McCain will serve as a player correspondent for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Jared McCain is taking part in the NBA Player Correspondent Program for the Finals.

The 76ers rookie will provide on-the-ground coverage directly to the league’s social media platforms during Thursday’s Game 1 matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center.

The Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Game 2), Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (Game 3) and Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis (Game 4) are the other correspondents. The correspondents began providing inside access to both teams Wednesday during media day.

Despite playing in just 23 games, McCain finished tied for seventh in the NBA’s rookie of the year voting. The combo guard was awarded one third-place vote from the media panel of 100 voters.

McCain suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the Sixers’ Dec. 13 game against the Pacers before undergoing surgery four days later. After he was reexamined on Jan. 9, it was determined that McCain would remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Before the injury, he was a favorite to win the rookie of the year award.

McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He also shot 46% from the field — including 38.3% from three. The California native joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only Sixers rookies to average at least 15 points and two made three-pointers.

McCain made three or more three-pointers in eight consecutive games from Nov. 8-22 to set an NBA rookie record.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was named the Eastern Conference rookie of the month for games played in October and November. He posted career highs of 34 points and 10 assists on Nov. 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance came during a stretch in which he scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games from Nov. 10-22.