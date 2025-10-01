Sixers’ Jared McCain undergoes surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb

Jared McCain is, once again, on the road to recovery.

The 76ers announced early Wednesday morning that the guard underwent surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Dr. Michelle Carlson performed the surgery on McCain.

This procedure came after McCain suffered the injury while working out on Thursday, the day before Media Day and the unofficial start of his second season. The Sixers say McCain will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks. The team also noted that it will provide further updates as appropriate.

Before this injury, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was cleared to be a full training-camp participant after missing the final 4 ½ months of last season with a torn meniscus in his left knee. McCain suffered that injury on Dec. 13 during a loss to the Indiana Pacers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“I feel for him, man,” Tyrese Maxey said. “He’s coming from his knee, the meniscus injury, and he’s worked his tail off to get where he is today. But the thing about Jared is he’s a positive person. He works extremely hard, so he’ll get back extremely soon, and I know he’ll be 100 percent healthy.

“The times I played with him in the backcourt, it was great. Jared does a lot of things that a lot of teams really would like. He shoots the ball well. He passes the ball pretty well. He competes on defense. He’s going to do all those different things, and he’s a great teammate. So we just want him to get back healthy and can’t wait to have him back out there.”

McCain was a revelation for the Sixers last season and would’ve been a major contributor for a struggling Sixers team had the the 21-year-old had remained healthy.

Despite playing in just 23 games, he finished tied for seventh in the NBA’s rookie of the year voting. McCain was also awarded a third-place vote from the media panel of 100 voters. Before the injury, he was the favorite to win the award.

McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He also shot 46% from the field — including 38.3% from three. The California native joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only other Sixers rookie to average at least 15 points and two made three-pointers.

He made three or more three-pointers in eight consecutive games from Nov. 8-22 to set an NBA rookie record.

McCain was named the Eastern Conference rookie of the month for games played in October and November. And he posted career highs of 34 points and 10 assists on Nov. 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance came during a stretch in which he scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games between Nov. 10-22.

Once he returns, the Sixers hope that McCain can form a solid guard rotation with Maxey, rookie VJ Edgecombe, and unsigned restricted free agent Quentin Grimes this upcoming season. Wednesday is the deadline for Grimes to accept his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer, which comes with a no-trade clause.

The Sixers are in Abu Dhabi to compete in exhibition games against the New York Knicks on Thursday and Saturday. The team will open the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

McCain wasn’t completely left out of the trip. He spoke to teammates Maxey and Kyle Lowry after they arrived. That was made clear when the NBA posted an image to Instagram of Lowry showing his phone to the camera. Who was there? McCain from his hospital bed.