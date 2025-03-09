Without key starters, Sixers defeat depleted Jazz, 126-122, in game that looked like a scrimmage

At this point, 76ers games resemble split-squad dress rehearsals or exhibitions.

That’s perhaps the best way to describe how the undermanned squad looks at this stage of the season.

The Sixers were, once again, without Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry when they faced the Utah Jazz Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. On top of that, Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon are all shut down for the remainder of the season.

But fortunately — or unfortunately — for the Sixers, the struggling Jazz are in worse shape and in all-out tank mode. That enabled the home team to post a rare victory, 126-122.

The win improved the Sixers to 22-41 and snapped a three-game losing streak. It was just their third victory in 17 games. Meanwhile, the Jazz dropped to 15-49. And Utah had a Who’s Who list of players sidelined: Oscar Tshiebwe (illness), Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis), John Collins (low back injury management), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), Walker Kessler (rest), Lauri Markkanen (low back injury management) and Collin Sexton (left ankle injury management).

So a casual fan would assume that Tank Bowl was definitely being played in South Philly.

On this night, Andre Drummond got the start at center for the Sixers. However, he only played 10 minutes, all in the first half. Guerschon Yabusele, who started at power forward, only saw 11 minutes and 39 seconds. Coach Nick Nurse said before the game that he would monitor the minutes of Drummond, Yabusele and Kelly Oubre Jr. The trio were the Sixers only starters/rotation players from the beginning of the season who played Sunday.

Basically, the Sixers used their young players and newcomers against a group that made up mostly of Utah reserves and newcomers.

Lonnie Walker IV, who signed with the Sixers on Feb. 21, thrived in this setting. The shooting guard finished with season highs of 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

“Just being aggressive, rebounding, trying to impact the game other than scoring,” Walker said of what led to his success. “Once I kind of get the defensive rebound, just trying to push the rock. Everyone starts moving with me. I got a couple of assists off of that.

“So just playing with intent.”

Rookie reserve center Adem Bona recorded his first career double-double with career highs of 14 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, and two steals. His seven offensive rebounds were also a career high.

Newcomers Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler had 25 points and six assists and 15 points and nine assists, respectively.

The Sixers didn’t get off to the start that one expected, as the Jazz jumped out to an early 28-12 lead. The Sixers then outscored the Jazz 53-30 to lead, 65-58, at the half.

Seemingly on cruise control, the Sixers extended their lead to 22 points in the fourth quarter. However, Utah went on a run and pulled within four points twice in the final minute. The last one came on former Sixer KJ Martin’s putback with 13.1 seconds left.

However, the undersized power forward fouled Justin Edwards on the ensuing possession. Edwards made a pair of free throws to put the Sixers up 124-119 with 8.1 seconds left. But after a timeout, Kyle Filipowski drained a three-pointer to pull the Jazz within three.

Grimes went to the foul line with 8.1 seconds left. He drained two more to give the Sixers a five-point lead. And just like the Jazz’s previous possession, Filipowski responded with another three-pointer. After this one, the Sixers clung to a 124-122 lead with 2.8 left.

The officials first ruled that the Sixers’ Butler turned the ball over underneath the Jazz basket. But after it was overturned, the Sixers had possession with 1.8 seconds remaining. Walker was fouled after receiving the inbounds pass. He went to the foul line and drained a pair of free throws to make it a 126-122 with 0.8 seconds to play.

Up next

The Sixers will face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at State Farm Arena. George (left groin soreness) and Lowry (right hip injury management) will remain sidelined.

Maxey “did some on-court work today,” coach Nick Nurse said following Sunday’s game. “He remains questionable. So that’s where I am at right now. We’ll see what it looks like in the morning.”