Given the unique playmaking ability that Butler displayed throughout the postseason, and the fact that he was the clear go-to scorer on a team that nearly knocked off the eventual NBA champs, one can certainly argue the merits of trading Simmons for players who could round out a starting five built around Butler and Joel Embiid. Letting Harris walk and spending his money elsewhere was an option in theory, but the Sixers made their feelings about him clear when they traded two of their best future assets to acquire him for the final 27 regular-season games.