The Sixers don’t have anybody who can match the quickness of Walker when he wants to go to the basket. Richardson and Matisse Thybullle, another accomplished defender, couldn’t stay with him. So to combat his speed and quickness, the Sixers began trapping him, making Walker give up the ball. Mike Scott was especially adept at trapping. The Sixers momentarily slowed down Walker. After scoring 13 first-quarter points, he was held scoreless in the second quarter. The Sixers played him one-on one in the third quarter and he ended up scoring 10 points. He was held in check in the fourth quarter, a major reason why the Sixers pulled away.