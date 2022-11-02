Joel Embiid was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center after being sidelined for Monday’s 118-111 victory against Washington at Capital One Arena.

Embiid was listed as out for the game with the flu. Meanwhile, the Wizards (3-4) will be without Delon Wright (left hamstring strain) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain).

Embiid also sat out Friday’s victory against the Toronto Raptors as he rested his right knee. The All-Star center returned Saturday and scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Sixers (4-4) in a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.